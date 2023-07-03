Joann Mielsch Bell
January 24, 1937 - June 28, 2023
Mrs. Joann Mielsch Bell, of Bay City, Texas, passed away on June 28, 2023, in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 24, 1937 in Bay City, Texas as the only child to the late Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mielsch.
A 1954 graduate of Bay City High School, she married Robert V. “Bob” Bell Sr., on December 30, 1955. They were blessed with three children – Bobby, Barry, and Laurie - and together they raised their family in the home Bob built for them off Old Van Vleck Road.
As her kids grew up, she began a long, rewarding career with Bay City Independent School District (1971-1999). Starting as a teacher’s aide at the High School, she was quick to return to school to obtain her Associate’s degree at Wharton County Junior College and then her Bachelor's degree from University of Houston at Victoria. She was passionate about teaching Texas History at Bay City Junior High and cherished her profession until her retirement. She was recognized by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas and Daughters of the American Revolution for her outstanding efforts in teaching. She continued to share her passion for Texas History with her grandchildren and was eager to tutor them as they studied it in school.
Beyond her career she was also very active in community and family activities. Summers, for many years, found her at the Bay City Aquatic Club supporting the swim team and cheering on her daughter. She also taught swim lessons with The Red Cross. She was a Den leader for Cub Scout Pack 51 and a member of the First Christian Church. She proudly attended and volunteered with her sons’ many athletic events and cheered their successes joyfully. She was known among the neighborhood children to always have cake or cookies ready to enjoy after playing in the backyard. She continued this tradition with her grandchildren and extended family, often sending their favorite cookies to them while in college or at the Bill Bell Realty office. She was a supportive wife of her husband’s construction career and Bell family businesses. She never forgot a birthday and sent cards to a long list of family and friends every month.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her daughter, Laurie.
She is survived by her sons, Bobby (Kim) and Barry (Karen) both of Houston; grandchildren Jeffrey Bell, Michael (Molly) Bell, Rachael Bell, Jessica Bell, Alaina Bell, Parker Bell, and Nolan Bell; great-grandson, Larkin; brother-in-law, Donald (Linda)Bell; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Nichols Street Church of Christ on July 8, 2023 in Bay City. Visitation begins at 9 a.m.., and the funeral service begins at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jeffrey Bell, Michael Bell, Parker Bell, and Nolan Bell, and great nephews, Taylor Bell and Garrett Bell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bell Family Memorial Scholarship Fund which supports Bay City High School graduates.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.