Mrs. Jeanette Bridges Eiland, of Winona, Mississippi, passed peacefully from this world while surrounded by her family on March 19, 2023. She was 80 years old.
Jeanette is survived by her children, Tari Matura and BoBo (Sandy) Eiland, of Winona, Mississippi and Traci (Kenneth) Daniel of Whitewright, Texas; her sister, Sara Margaret “Skeet” (Bridges) Simmons; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Martin “Bitsy” and Lois Jeanette (Morehead) Bridges; her husband, Ted McNeal Eiland; her daughter, Tandra Paige Eiland; and her sister, Peggy Ann Bridges Whitfield.
Jeanette was born on February 22, 1943, in Poplar Creek, Mississippi. She attended Kilmichael High School in Kilmichael, Mississippi. She married her high school sweetheart, Ted Eiland, on September 4, 1958 in Winona, Mississippi and together they had four children. Jeanette worked for Winona Public Schools and Gulf Finance before she and Ted moved their family to Texas in 1980. In 1984, they purchased Peoples’ Laundry and Cleaners in Bay City, Texas. Jeanette spent many years working at Bay City Bank and Trust before joining Ted in running the family business. Jeanette returned to her hometown of Winona, Mississippi in 2012, where she remained until her death.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her sister, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her children remember her as a hard-working woman and an involved mother who supported them in activities and encouraged them to pursue their goals.
Funeral services were held at Oliver Funeral Home in Winona, Mississippi located at 113 Liberty Street, Winona, Mississippi at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023; family visitation started at 4 p.m. She was interred at Milligan Springs Cemetery in Stewart, Mississippi.
