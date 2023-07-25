Jay Moore Kennedy, 79, of Bay City, Texas, passed away July 23, 2023. He was born January 19, 1944, in El Campo, Texas to the late John William Kennedy and Grace Kathryn Mooney Kennedy. He was raised in El Campo, Texas where he established Mid Coast Distributing, (Anheuser-Busch) and Aqua Beverage (Ozarka Water). Jay was a panel chairman for Anheuser-Busch and had many accolades throughout his business career. After retirement in 2000, Jay served as a board member of the Matagorda County Appraisal District.
Jay enjoyed coaching his kids in youth sports and cheering on his children and grandkids in all of their endeavors. In his spare time, he indulged in reading and was an avid history and sports buff. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He organized the annual Kennedy family Christmas Rummikub Tournament and grilled the best hamburgers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Pat Kennedy; and his son, Cortney Kennedy.
Survivors include his wife, Lynda Kennedy; brother, Mike Kennedy (Lanell); daughters, Casey Falknor (Stuart) and Leia Stevens (Benji); sons, Kelly Oates (Liz) and Michael Oates (Gaby); and grandchildren, Cameron Oates, Connor Oates, Alana Oates, Grace Falknor and Morigan Stevens. Also, step-mother, Nancy Kennedy; step-sisters, Gloria Lowrimore (Gary), Cathy Krenek (Turk), Marsha Payne (Mike), Mary Nguyen (Chu).
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, July 28, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen Vacek officiating.
Interment location is pending. Pallbearers will be J. Paul Appling, Glenn Smith, Darrin Stock, Darryl Socha, Mark Johnson, Perry Mazoch, Jeff Socha, and Danny Tupa. Honorary Pallbearers are Donna Howard, Richard Hlavaty, and Kenny Mrnustik.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Holy Cross School Foundation of Bay City Texas. A special thank you to the nurses of Houston Hospice - El Campo for their incredible care.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.