Janie L. Robles
June 24, 1941 –
December 27, 2022
Pastor Janie L. Robles, age 81, of Van Vleck, Texas, has gone home to be with the Lord and the love of her life, Joe Robles Jr., on December 27, 2022. Janie L. Robles passed away in peace, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Janie L. Robles was born to parents Felipe and Tomasa Lopez, June 24, 1941 in Bay City, Texas. Janie L. Robles was raised with 11 brothers and sisters. She is predeceased by her parents and siblings Elena Huerta, Andrea Trevino, Angeolina Quiroga, Josephina Garcia, Juan Lopez all of Van Vleck, Macaria Garza of Markham, Felipe Lopez Jr. of Bay City, and Reynaldo Lopez of Houston, and surviving sisters Lupe DeLeon, Maria Aguilar, and Felipa Aguilar all of Bay City.
Janie L. Robles married Joe Robles Jr. December 8, 1956. Together they raised 8 children. Janie L. Robles is survived by children Janie Jo Lopez-Orignales and her husband Daniel, Joseph Robles and partner Daniel, Jerry Robles and wife Irene, Johnny Robles and wife Lucy, Johanna Robles and husband Sidney, Joy Limones and husband Trini, and Jerrica Castaneda. Janie L. Robles and her husband Joe also opened their home and raised many teenage girls whom they loved like daughters.
Janie L. Robles is predeceased by her spouse of 58 years Joe Robles Jr.; son Jay Robles; granddaughter Crystal Barrow; son-n-law Arturo Lopez, and son-n-law Miguel Castaneda Jr.
Janie L. Robles has 24 grandchildren: Arthur Lopez (Casey), Racheal Garza (John), Jessica Cline (John), Matthew Lopez, Crystal Barrow (Justin), Tabitha Robles, Jay David Robles (Krystal), Jerry Robles Jr., Amanda Moreno (Anthony), John Angel Robles (Ana), Sarah Deleza (Brian), Isaac Robles, Brandon Robles, Adrian Parada, Clarisa Valasquez, Ashley Ferrel, Zoey Limones, Melissa Gutierrez, Sabrina Garza, Jaycie Robles, Miguel Castaneda III, Brayden Castaneda, Kaylynn Castaneda, and Leslie Castaneda. She also has 21 great grandchildren: Alyssa, Brianna, Dylan, Alayja, Aaliyah, Cross, Jet, Jenson, Jason, Caitlyn, Thomas, Jonathon, Julian, Gabriel, Geovanni, Matthew, Ryan, Savanna, Joaquin, Rio, and Cisko. She also has 10 great grandchildren: Landon, Aamry, Aamryn, Malachi, Xavier, Elena, Joseph, Bryce, Brynlee, and Arkayla and 1 great great grandchild: Lorenzo.
Janie L. Robles’ family loved and respected her as wife, mom, and Mamo. Everyone else knew her as the Pastor Robles or Sister Robles of the Rose of Sharon Church.
Over 40 years ago, Pastor Robles was living in Houston with her husband Joe. God called Pastor Robles to pastor a church in Bay City. One day Pastor Robles asked her husband, “Do you think you can build a church?” He said, “I think so.” And that was the beginning of the Rose of Sharon Pentecostal Church. Pastor Robles left her older children in Houston with her husband and she brought the younger children to Bay City. There was already a small group of people in Bay City waiting for her to start a new chapter in her life with her Lord and Savior in Bay City.
Pastor Robles and the quickly growing congregation made activities to raise money to build a church. Many tamales and BBQ plates were sold, and car washes and competitions were used to raise money to build the church. Brother Robles thought about how to build a church. After some years, many activities, the men and women of the church working hard, Brother Robles working in Houston and spending the weekends in Bay City, the land was purchased, and the church foundation was poured. The Rose of Sharon Church began immediately having services on the concrete slab using strings of lights and homemade benches. It would take many more years and many more activities to complete the church. The Rose of Sharon Pentecostal Church is here today because of the vision and obedience of Pastor Robles, her husband and greatest supporter Joe Robles Jr., and because of all the men and women who could see her same vision.
Sister Robles favorite bible verse is Conviene que yo declare las señales y milagros que el Dios Altísimo ha hecho conmigo. I thought it good to shew the signs and wonders that the high God hath wrought toward me. 4:2. Sister Robles acknowledged that with God’s grace, strength, and support, she was able to reach thousands with the gospel of Jesus Christ. She preached God’s word, prayed for the sicked, made home visits, ministered in hospitals, elderly care homes, and jails. She spoke of salvation and the importance of living according to God’s will.
If Sister Robles had one last thing to say, she would say to seek God, serve God with all your heart, go to church, and don’t ever stop going to church.
Visitation will begin 10 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Rose of Sharon Church. Services will be at 12 Noon. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Matthew Lopez, Jay David Robles, Anthony Moreno, John Angel Robles, Brandon J. A. Robles, and Adrian Joseph Parada Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Lee Robles Jr., Isaac Renee Robles, and Arthur Lopez. No lunch or refreshments will be served afterward.
Sister Robles will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home 979-245-4613.