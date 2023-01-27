James Richard Bourn, 85, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Houston Methodist Sugarland Hospital.
Jim Bourn was born January 9, 1938 to the late Alma Blanche and James Bourn in Santa Rita, New Mexico. Jim married Kathryn Lee New on May 27, 1972 in Titusville, Florida. Last year, they celebrated their Golden Anniversary surrounded by many family members and friends.
He served in the United States Army for 9 years and enjoyed being stationed all over the world, most notably Eritrea and Japan. After being discharged from the service, he worked as a contractor with NASA supporting numerous projects including the Gemini and Apollo programs. He was particularly proud of his work on the Apollo Lunar Lander. Jim worked for Tennessee Valley Authority, Miller Brewing Company, and WISCO before retiring from South Texas Project in 2008.
Jim was active in the Masonic Fraternity for over 50 years, having received the Master Mason degree on December 5, 1970 from Indian River Lodge #90 of Titusville, Florida. He also received designations as a Royal Arch Mason, a Cryptic Mason, and a Scottish Rite Mason from The Grand Council of Florida. He also earned the designation as a Knight Templar from The Grand Commandery of Florida.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his younger sister Alma Christine Norris, and twin newborn boys.
Jim is survived by his wife, Kathy, and two children Kathryn Elizabeth Bourn and James David Bourn.
A celebration of life will be held on February 4, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Fat Grass restaurant in Bay City, TX. All are welcome attend this casual gathering to honor Jim’s life.
Following his wishes, his body will be cremated, and his ashes spread across the Gila Wilderness in his home state of New Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Shriner’s Hospital.