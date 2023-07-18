James Calvin Cash Jul 18, 2023 Jul 18, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save James (Jim) Calvin CashSeptember 29, 1953 – June 29, 2023Born in Midland, Texas, James ended up in Bay City and remained here for most of his adult life.His parents, James and Myrtle; and older sister, Glennda have been waiting in Heaven for him.He leaves behind brother, Randy (Celeste); Chloe and Clif, niece and nephew; and sister, Brennda Cash (James Smarz).A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 3321 6th Street, Bay City, Texas on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Musical Instruments Botany Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune