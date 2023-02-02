James Alan Coe, 79, passed away on January 29, 2023.
Jim was born in Willard, Ohio on June 5, 1943, to James and Corinne Coe. At age 18, he entered the U.S. Navy. After his service, he returned to Ohio and received a degree from The Ohio State University. He married Rebecca Brown in 1972. They spent 2 years together teaching in Australia. Soon after returning to the United States, they moved to Bay City. Jim was a science teacher at Bay City Junior High School for nearly 40 years. He was an active member and leader in the First Presbyterian Church and long-time member and officer of the Bay City Evening Lions Club. He also enjoyed bowling and was an active member of the bowling association. Jim loved teaching and serving others. He was a loyal friend known for his dry sense of humor.
Along with his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Tom Coe. He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Emily Easley (Matt) of Richmond, TX and Ellen Rodkey (Adam) of Bloomington, IN; his grandchildren, Max, Alex, and Xavier; his sister, Phyllis Johnson and his brother, David Coe, both of Michigan; his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Bay City, on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to:
Hospice Support, Inc., which directly supports Houston Hospice of El Campo: