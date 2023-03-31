Irene Pena Rangel, 66, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 18, 2023. She was born January 23, 1957 in New Gulf, Texas to the late Fred Pena and Leocadia Chavez Pena.
Irene will be truly missed by many. She was known as a caring, loving, and kind-hearted person. There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her family and her high school sweetheart of 49 years, Roberto.
Survivors include her husband, Roberto Rangel; daughters, Jennifer Rangel and Tammy Rangel; son, Roberto Rangel Jr.; sisters, Mary Rosas, Sylvia Cuellar and Judy Herrera; brothers, Rudy Pena, Fred Pena and Steven Pena; grandchildren, Jordan Rangel, Justin Rangel, Jasper Rangel, Journey Ailstock, Jayden Ailstock, Sir Xaylan Thach, Karisma Thach, Chloe Thach, Sophia Rangel, Tori Rangel, Robert Rangel III, Gianni Rangel and Kailee Cruz; and great grandchildren, Isaiah Esquivel, Icella Cabrales and Ace Rangel.
Visitation was from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at the Palacios Funeral Home with a rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral Mass was at 2 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment followed at Cedarvale Cemetery, Bay City.
Pallbearers were Xaylan Thach, Gianni Rangel, Jordan Rangel, Justin Rangel, Jasper Rangel, Luis Rosas, and Brandon Walters.