On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, Helen Norene “Nickey” Jones left this physical world to join our Heavenly Father in eternal life. Her final gift was the gathering of her loved ones, filling her home in Gladewater, Texas with the family she created and nurtured throughout her life.
Nickey was born to Alfred H. Nelson and Emma Norene Nelson on December 21, 1941, in Galveston, Texas.
Nickey received her high school diploma from Bay City high school in 1960, where she met her future husband, Donald Meredith Jones. However, as the story goes, when the handsome upperclassman Jones asked her on a date, she felt it was a practical joke and was not home when he arrived. Nickey eventually caught up to Don’s intentions, and the two were married on April 4, 1969. They raised their four children in Van Vleck, moving to East Texas in their sunset years.
Nickey attended secretarial school at Parsons School of Business in Houston, Texas. With one of the highest typing speeds in her class, she went on to work as a legal secretary. She also served as a physical education teacher for Bay City ISD and substituted at Van Vleck ISD, where her children gained their educations. She reveled in the beauty of life, through artistic endeavors such as quilting, traveling the country with her husband, and appreciating the blooms of flowers and family which surrounded her.
Nickey was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Norene Nelson; her brother, Carroll Lee Nelson; her sister, Carolyn M. Nelson; her husband, Donald Meredith Jones; and her son, James Johnson “Jimmy” Jones.
She is survived by her daughters, Kay Lynn McMillan, Joni Guthrie, and Cathy Jones; six grandchildren, Chase Jones, Whitney George, Amanda Calhoun, Kristina Brewer, Justin Fry, and Jaden Fry; as well as her 10 great-grandchildren.
A dual visitation for Nickey and Don was held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 3 o’clock p.m., at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas. Services followed at 4 o’clock p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation in honor
of Nickey and Don’s legacy. Donation opportunities can be found on their website at tpwf.org.