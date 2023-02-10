Guy Arthur Snyder Sr., 85, of Van Vleck went to be with the Lord and his loving wife Sue on February 7, 2023. He was born April 15, 1937, in Elaine, Arkansas to the late Romey and Myrtle Snyder.
Guy was known for his hard work ethic. He was a Navy Veteran and a long-time employee for Gulf States at the Dow Chemical Plant where he retired. He took pride in every aspect of his life, but most of all his family.
He had a passion for fishing at Peyton Creek while sharing life lessons to those who were around him. He also enjoyed a competitive game of pool while poking fun at his opponents.
Mr. Snyder is survived by his brothers Bobby Lee Snyder, Jack P. Snyder and Paul Snyder, sister Eva Kinney, daughter Debbie Tucker (Timothy Sr.) and their children Chrissy, Timothy Jr., and Brandi; daughter Donna Bruening (Wayne Sr.) and children Wayne Jr., Tiffany, Wesley, and Wade; daughter Patricia Thomas and children Odie Jr., Savanna, Woody, Cody, Heather, and Brian, son Guy Snyder Jr. and children Paul and Trent; son Steven Snyder Sr. and children Steven Jr., Devyn, April, and Jonathan and 39 great grandchildren.
Guy is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Mary Sue Snyder, parents Romey and Myrtle Snyder, twin sisters Nan Mayberry and Ann Hull, brothers, Wallace Henry Snyder, Charles Snyder and Romey Snyder Jr., son in law, Odie Thomas Sr., and great grandson Dakoda Cartwright.
Funeral Services for Guy will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Van Vleck, Texas with Melvin Ryman officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. Pallbearers for Mr. Snyder will be Timothy Tucker Jr., Paul Snyder, Odie Thomas Jr., Wade Bruening, Steven Snyder Jr., and Cody Thomas. Honorary pallbearers are Trent Snyder, Woody Thomas, Brian Thomas, Wayne Bruening Jr., and Wesley Bruening.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. 979-245-4613.