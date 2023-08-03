Guadalupe Alaniz Cano was born November 16, 1932 in Markham, TX to Augustin and Guadalupe Gonzales Alaniz and passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
Lupe was preceded in death by her son, Michael Cano; grandson, Christopher Rodriguez; husband, Pete Cano; brothers, Joe Alaniz, Matt Alaniz, Henry Alaniz, Augustin Alaniz Jr. and Louis Alaniz; and sisters, Julia Garcia, Concepcion Alaniz and Eliza Rodriguez.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Mandy) of Sealy, TX, Tina (Jack) of Huntsville, TX, Bobbie (Winchester) of Beaumont, TX, Margaret (Dwight) of Cypress, TX, Billy (Anna) of Baytown, TX, and Catherine of Portland, OR; brother, Teofilo Alaniz of Conroe, TX; sister, Lucy Parr of Silsbee, TX; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lupe was born in Markham, TX and attended school in Blessing and Tidehaven High School. She married Pete Cano in 1952 and began her life as a devoted wife and loving mother. She remained very active in the Catholic Church, being involved with the Altar Society at St. Robert’s Church in Markham, a Prison Ministry group in Bay City and the Annual Bazaar at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Bay City. Her faith never wavered, and she remained very devoted to Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico.
All of her children, Danny, Tina, Bobbie, Margaret, Billy and Cathy are confident that she is now resting peacefully, cheerfully and joyfully with her choir of angels in Heaven, and so we take great solace in that.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City, TX. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.
Interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX. Pallbearers will be Jack LeFevre, Dwight Adsit, Daniel Cano Jr., Michael Vega, Nathaniel Ford and Glenn Hayes. William Parks will serve as honorary pallbearer.