Glenn Michael Ihde II, M.D
June 5, 1966 - March 6, 2023
Glenn Michael Ihde II, M.D., of Bay City, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on March 6, 2023 at the age of 56. Glenn was born June 5, 1966 to Glenn and Alice Ihde in Wichita, Kansas and is the second oldest of their eight children. He was raised in Valley Center where he relished living on their small family farm with a large pond in the front and an air strip in the back of the property. His love of the outdoors first found expression on this little piece of paradise for kids.
He attended Holy Cross and Trinity High School in Hutchinson, Kansas and was a multi-talented young man. His natural affinity for leadership was evident in all he did. Glenn was active in sports throughout high school, playing on the football team and holding the 2-mile track record at his high school. He also had an active spiritual life, serving as an altar boy for several years. Glenn was named Outstanding Catholic Youth of the Year by the Kansas diocese in 1985. He was also active in the Boy Scouts, camping on weekends and learning about teamwork and leadership. He participated in Boy Scouts High Adventures during the summer, attending Philmont Scout Ranch and earned the highest rank, Eagle Scout, during high school.
After high school, Glenn dedicated himself to becoming a surgeon, earning his graduate degree in Chemistry from Creighton University in 1988 and his medical doctorate in 1993 from the University of Kansas.
Glenn was Chief Surgical Resident at Saint Francis hospital, where he and his seven sisters were born. He found time to give back to the scouting program he so loved by serving as chief medical officer at Philmont Boy Scout Ranch two years in a row.
In 1998 he moved to Red Oak, Texas where he served the communities of Dallas, Mansfield and Arlington as a general surgeon, the President of Texas Association of Bariatric surgeons and director of the Bariatric Program at the Medical Center of Arlington and Director of Surgery at Kindred Hospital in Mansfield.
He also served at Forest Park Medical Center, during which time he became a part of a team of doctors who traveled to Haiti to provide medical services and surgeries to the Haitian people. At this time, he also became one of the top 10% of surgeons trained in a novel procedure known as the TIF incisionless procedure for reflux and became the world recognized authority on TIF.
He married in 2002. His son, Glenn III, was born in 2004 and his daughter, Anne, was born in 2006. Glenn loved being a father above all and was dedicated to being an active part of his children’s lives. He exemplified the art of being a father, mentor, and friend to his children as well as other young people. He supported his children in all they did, from Scouts to football and volleyball. Even when he couldn’t attend games, he would send his daughter a selfie wearing their team’s shirt to show his support before she played. He was always teaching Glenn III and Anne about life and was so proud of them.
In 2015, Dr. Ihde and his family moved to San Angelo, Texas and during this time he served as Trauma Medical Director. He was an active leader in the Boy Scouts and helped his son and many others achieve the highest rank in scouting, that of Eagle Scout.
In 2019, Dr. Ihde and his family moved to Bay City, Texas. He enjoyed many weekends in Port O’Connor with family and friends, deep sea fishing and tinkering on his boat. In Bay City, he served the community at Matagorda Regional Hospital as a General Surgeon.
Although Glenn was always on-the-go, he was dedicated to being a great father and always made time for his mother, father and siblings by planning special outings, calling and visiting often. His faith was an important part of his life and he served through his love for his family, his profession and his love for his community. Throughout his career, Dr. Ihde touched many lives and leaves a legacy of compassionate care and healing.
Glenn is survived by his two beloved children, Glenn Michael Ihde, III and Anne Rachel Ihde; his parents, Glenn Michael Ihde and C. Alice Ihde; his seven sisters, Julie (Joe), Susan (Gary), Jennifer, Lisa (Matt), Aimee (John), Carrie (Troy) and Ruth (Brant); 12 nieces and nephews; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.