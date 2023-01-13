George Henry “Bud” Walker passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Houston Methodist, the Woodlands, Texas. George was born in Bay City, Texas on August 9, 1944, to George “Sonny” Marion and Lois Lewis Walker. He graduated from Van Vleck High School in 1963. George followed his father’s footsteps as an outdoorsman, small arms enthusiast and turf and grain farmer.
George married Dorothy “Janese” Walker on August 17, 1963. George and Janese had three children, George “Dewayne”, David, and Wendy. George pioneered multiple gun, archery, and hunting clubs and mentored many of today’s agricultural professionals in Matagorda and bordering counties.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George “Sunny” and Lois Walker.
He is survived by his wife, Janese: his children and their spouses, Dewayne and Candy Walker, David Walker, Wendy and Emily Walker: his many grandchildren and great grandchildren; Aunt Jessie Kay and several cousins who he considered his brothers.
Memorial Services and a gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Days Inn Wyndham, 407 7th Street, Bay City, Texas from 11:30 to 2 p.m. Please join us as we gather and celebrate the life of a loyal husband, father, grandfather, nephew, cousin, and friend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to: