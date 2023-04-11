Fay June Flower O’Brien, age 90, of Van Vleck, TX passed away on April 10, 2023. She was born on June 8, 1932, in New Orleans, Louisiana to Robert and Nellie Mae Flower.
As a young child her family moved to Houston, TX. She attended St. Agnes Academy and graduated in 1950, and Rice University graduating in 1954. It was at Rice University that she met the love of her life, James Eagen O’Brien. To this union were born three sons and two daughters. James and Fay moved their family to Sargent, TX in 1972 after spending many weekends at her parent’s fishing camp.
She was fluent in multiple languages and was an avid reader. A book was never far out of reach. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She had a great love for her family, her cats, and flowers. Family holidays were always spent at her house. Her love for flowers could be seen in her yard. She also enjoyed spring trips to see the wildflowers. Fay was a devout Catholic who prayed the Rosary daily and was always including those in need of prayer into her daily Rosary.
Fay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Eagen O’Brien; and daughters, Bridget O’Brien and Molly Ganter.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, James Eagen O’Brien Jr. and wife Guadalupe; her son, John R. O’Brien and wife Stephanie; her son, Matthew O’Brien and wife Deborah; and her son-in-law, Garland Ganter. She is survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas O’Brien, Colleen O’Brien, Blaine Ganter, Lauren Ganter and Connor O’Brien; and her great grandchildren, Hunter O’Brien. Isabella O’Brien, King Stewart, Rory Ganter, William Ganter and Callum O’Brien. She is also survived by special friends, Floradine Bryant and Cheryl Ledwig.
A special thank you to the staff at The Fountains Assisted Living in Sweeny, TX and the staff at UTMB in Angleton, TX.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, with the Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m., at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. with Fr. Stephen Vacek officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, TX.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas O’Brien, Connor O’Brien, Hunter O’Brien, Blaine Ganter, James Mashburn, and Mason Ledwig.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.