A beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, Fay Griffith Cooke, 86, of Matagorda, TX left this earth to go home to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Fay was a fun-loving woman who loved God, family and friends. She had three children Annette Sparks Cochran (John), Jim Sparks (Kim) and David Sparks (Tena) and one she just called her daughter, Crystal Allison (Grant). In her earlier years, she was a beautician and was involved in the community she loved so much. Fay was a member and officer of the garden club in Matagorda for many years. Fay loved to fish and was really good at it! She was even known to cull the bait right out from under family and friends.
She married the love of her life, Haskell Cooke, in May 1995. They liked traveling together, fishing and loved the simple life of living on the water.
Fay was born on July 3, 1936 to Jessie Fay Green Griffith and Walton William Griffith. She grew up in Francitas, TX with her parents and eleven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her three children, sister Susie Jalufka (Fred) and brother Ervin (Shirley), numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Haskell Haywood Cooke, mother, father, sisters Annie Mae Long, Melvina Nelson, and Ethel Tanner and brothers Jay W. Griffith, Vernon Griffith, Mack Griffith, Sterling Griffith, Kerry O’Neal Griffith and Raymond Griffith.
Fay was a life-long member of the church of Christ and lived life to the fullest. She was richly blessed with many who loved her while here on earth. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.