Elmo Cody Duke IV, 37, of Palacios, Texas, passed away May 3, 2023. He was born May 10, 1985, in Wharton, Texas, to Elmo Duke III and Susan Gayle Holzapfel Duke.
Cody was the true definition of an outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, onshore and offshore, and hunting. His love of nature shined through in everything he did, he was always outside. His current obsession was hiking in North Texas and weekly river trips with his riding buddy, Thunder Dog.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bill Holzapfel.
He is survived by his parents, Elmo Duke III and Susan Duke; paternal grandparents, Elmo Duke Jr. and Marianne Duke; maternal grandmother, Dolly Holzapfel; his significant other, Kiley Machin; sisters, Mandy Moreno (Michael) and Laura Chanek (Jason); nephews and nieces, Ryan Moreno, Cooper Moreno, Delaney, Remington, Jessa, Hunter and Gage Chanek; and his riding buddy, “Thunder.”
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Palacios Funeral Home in Palacios, Texas. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Louis Rush officiating.
Interment will follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessinng, Texas. Pallbearers will be John David Greenawalt, Rodney Sanders, Kurt Sanders, Shane Curnutt, Jared Curnutt and Chris Duke.
He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting taylorbros.net.
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios, Texas.