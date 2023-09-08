Donald Stephen Frankson, 69, of Bay City, Texas passed away September 5, 2023. He was born August 16, 1954, in Bay City, Texas to the late Dr. Maynard C. “Doc” Frankson and Anita J. Danner Frankson.
Complications at birth caused Donnie to fight an uphill battle from his first day on earth. Donnie loved people and his heart was full of love for his family. If you were his friend, he had the ability to get to know you on a higher level and deeply cherish your friendship. Donnie had a photographic memory with the ability to remember even the smallest details of an event he attended or a job task he had to perform. He strictly adhered to job specifications as told by his employer, and he amazed people with his navigational knowledge of Texas roads, even though he never actually drove a vehicle. He seemed to have a picture of the map in his head.
Donnie graduated from Bay City High School in 1973. After graduation, Donnie worked at several jobs prior to becoming a Warehouse Manager for EDCO, and later Evans Oil Company. Before entering assisted living, he enjoyed working for Dee Golden in her nursery in Palacios. Donnie loved the Astros, Texans, the Texas Aggies, and the Bay City Blackcats. He enjoyed photography, travelling and especially being around the people that he loved. Donnie had a knack for endearing himself to his employers, co-workers, care takers, and anyone else who spent time with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include brothers, Jim Frankson and wife Diana, and Sam Frankson and wife Susan; nieces and nephews, Ashley Frankson Hill and husband Steve; Erik Frankson and wife Patti; Matthew Frankson and wife Hayley; Megan Frankson Zapalac and husband Collen; and Mary Katherine Frankson; eight great nieces and nephews; and his uncle, Courtland Frankson and wife Marie.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the First Methodist Church Chapel in Bay City. Funeral service will be at the First Methodist Church Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Christopher McNeill officiating.
Interment will follow at the Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jim Frankson, Sam Frankson, Erik Frankson, Matthew Frankson, Bruce Grover and Kelsey Granberry. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Hill, Collen Zapalac, and Dee Golden.
In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinson.org or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.