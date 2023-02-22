Demencio G. Bueno, Sr., 82, of Sweeny, TX passed away February 17, 2023. He was born April 27, 1940 in Kingsville, TX to the late Valentine Bueno and Conception Gutierrez Bueno.
Demencio was a caring father, grandfather, brother and friend. He always had “unique” words to say to each person he encountered. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and grandkids. Aside from his choice of words, which was probably his favorite hobby, he enjoyed watching the Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys, going fishing, playing dominoes, and just hanging out with new-found friends.
His career began at the age of 15 as a Cowboy hand and eventually worked his way up to Ranch manager during his 30 yr. career. He then embarked onto another career as a truck driver for an additional 30 years, until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Belinda Ann Bueno Flores.
Survivors include his wife, Esmeralda Bueno; sons, Daniel Bueno Sr. (Teresa), Oscar Bueno Sr. (Virginia), Demencio Bueno Jr. and Armando Bueno Sr.; daughter, Christina Avila (Rafael); sisters, Dora Hill, Maria Blanca Hobbs, Olga Weigel and Janie Mata; brother, Valdemar Bueno; 17 grandchildren, and 30 great grandchildren.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Bay City. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating.
Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Bueno Jr., Juan Flores Jr., Oscar Bueno Jr., Armando Bueno Jr., Gabriel Anthony Oros, Steven Andrew Solis, David Solis.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, 979-245-4613.