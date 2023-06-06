Deborah Kay Nance
November 14, 1951 – April 5, 2023
On November 14, 1951, a beautiful blond-haired, green-eyed baby girl was born the fourth of six children to William (Bill) and Violet Nance in Bay City, Texas. Beloved by her parents, they named her after Deborah from the Old Testament. The baby girl was well named, for she lived up to the attributes of her namesake, who the bible tells us was strong, brave, wise, supportive, and motherly. Throughout her life, Deborah exemplified kindness, compassion, and unwavering strength. Her radiant smile lit up the room, and her gentle spirit brought comfort to those who needed it most.
Deborah, Debbie, Deb, Kay-Kay; for 71 years, 4 months and 22 days, she was loved by many names. After a sudden and short illness, she left this
earth peacefully on April 5, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones.
Deborah attended school at Van Vleck ISD and made many lifelong friends during her years as a proud Leopard. She played the clarinet in the school band and had the most beautiful singing voice, often showcasing her talent, by request, at weddings and events. She was baptized as a youth in the Van Vleck Baptist Church and held fond memories of her fellowship experiences there with other girls participating in GAs. She spent her professional life at Matagorda General Hospital in Bay City for many years, where she was well respected by her colleagues and physicians. Initially handling the daily operations of medical supply ordering and distribution, she ended her tenure at MGH as a Medical Billing & Coding Specialist. She was also a co-founder of the successful Bay City business A1 Janitorial. Cooking was her passion, and she was a self-taught, talented chef. She prepared many delicious dishes with love for her family and friends.
As a treasured sister, Debbie was always there with unwavering support and a listening ear whenever her siblings (Patt, Ginny, Bill, Brad and Brent) needed her. If there was a cross for them to bear, she would selflessly help them carry it - no strings attached. Her love and her help were unconditional. (All bets were off, however, if there were French fries up for grabs. Affectionately nicknamed “Tater Butt” by her father as a child --she loved her fried potatoes.)
As a mother, she loved deeply and prayed often. Providing a loving and nurturing environment, by both example and lesson, she taught her children (James and Michelle) to love the Lord, to believe in themselves, and to pick themselves up and try again when the seas of life became rough. Her loving spirit remains with them to comfort and guide them always.
Cherished as “Kay-Kay” by her many nieces and nephews, she showered them with endless love, guidance, and encouragement, instilling in them values of integrity, resilience, and empathy. Her unwavering belief in their abilities helped shape them into who they are today. The memories of the fun times, tenderness, hugs, love, and laughter they shared with their darling Kay-Kay will remain in their hearts forever.
Deborah Kay Nance loved Jesus with all her heart and soul and prayed daily for her loved ones, seeking God’s love, mercy, and wisdom. While we mourn her physical absence, we find comfort in the knowledge that she is now at peace in the presence of the Lord. We will remember her for her boundless love, her sweet smile, and the immeasurable impact she made on the lives of those fortunate enough to know her and be loved by her.
Deborah was laid to rest privately, beside her parents, at Roselawn Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas. Because she loved butterflies, a butterfly release was held in her memory. On June 10, 2023, a private family memorial to celebrate her life will be held in Bay City, Texas. The immediate family left on earth to cherish her memory are James Stephens, Michelle McKinney, Kay Bronkema, Bill Nance (Olita), Ginny Mallard, and Brent Nance (Judy), as well as her four grandchildren, Madilyn, Dalton, Haley and Hannah McKinney, and her many nieces, nephews, and friends. There to welcome her into heaven were her parents and her siblings, Patricia Hagaman and Brad Nance.