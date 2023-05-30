David Joe Hickl
June 5, 1951 – May 24, 2023
David Joe Hickl of Louise, Texas passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2023, at the age of 71. He was born June 5, 1951, in Matagorda County to the late Joe Hickl and late Albina Vaculin Hickl. He was raised in El Maton, Texas with his siblings, Edmund, Donnie, Ronnie and LaVerne. He married Sally Jaycox Martinez on October 15, 1988.
He developed a love for music early in life and frequently shared the stage with his brothers and sister, and their father, playing as Edmund Hickl and His Orchestra. David attended Tidehaven High School where he played the saxophone in the Tidehaven High School Band and graduated in 1971. He was a member of many local polka bands including the Shiner Hobo Band, Chris Rybak Band, Tony Janak Polka Band, Little River Polka Boys, Bobby Jones Czech Band, The Texas Plainsmen, The South Texas Bohemian Cowboys, Highway 71 Band, Texas Mavericks and Texas Stars.
After high school, David worked for Brown and Root Inc. in Wharton, Texas with his brother Donnie. David then moved to his current home in 1978 and worked for Dean Morton as a farm and ranch hand and for Marshall Morton Water Well Service. David retired in March 2013 at the age of 61. In their retirement, David and Sally enjoyed going to Port O’Connor and driving their golf cart to visit friends and spending time on the beach. They also enjoyed visiting the farmers market, eating at Bubba’s Seafood Restaurant, and attending gatherings at the campsite where David loved exchanging stories about earlier years. While in Port O’Connor, David and Sally attended St. Joseph Catholic Church and he was a member of the Catholic Union of Texas, The KJT located in La Grange. When they were not in Port O’Connor, David looked forward to his morning walks through the pasture checking fences and watching the wildlife in the woods by their home in Louise.
David is survived by his wife, Sally, of 34 years; and children, son, Shawn and wife Laura Hickl; daughter, Melinda and Brian Rainer; stepson, Henry Martinez Jr.; grandchildren, Henry Martinez III, Rylie Rainer, Claire Rainer, Landon Hickl, Colton Rainer, Vanessa Martinez; and great-grandchildren, Ren and Raven Martinez. Also, brothers, Edmund and wife Sandra Hickl, Donnie and wife Karen Hickl, Ronnie and wife Cindy Hickl; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind and array of great nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbors and good friends.
Visitation was Tuesday May 30, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Triska Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2023, St. Pete Catholic Church in Blessing, Texas with a Rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Shawn Hickl, Landon Hickl, Henry Martinez Jr., Henry Martinez III, James Morton, Jimmy Roppolo, Edward Laitkep, David Wendel, and Colton Rainer. Honorary Pallbearers are Warren Morton, Mike Morton, Joe Zetka Jr., Brian Rainer, Bob Wadley, and Danny Graham.
