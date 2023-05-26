David Joe Hickl May 26, 2023 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Joe HicklDavid Joe Hickl, 71, of Louise, Texas passed away May 24, 2023.Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Triska Funeral Home in El Campo, Texas.A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Blessing, Texas, followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m.Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Blessing.Condolences may be shared online at www.triskafuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bay City Magazine Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune