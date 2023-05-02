Clyde Everett Farthing Jr. passed away April 30, 2023, following a short illness. Everett was born on February 3, 1938 in Bay City, Texas, to the late Clyde E. Farthing and Ora Fella Farthing. Everett graduated from Tidehaven High School and attended Wharton County Jr. College and graduated from Texas A & M University. During his high school and college years, he was very active in the rodeo world. He enjoyed and participated in calf roping, bull riding, and bareback and saddle bronc riding. He had the opportunity to attend and compete in the National College Finals in Las Vegas in August, 1962.
Everett’s work career brought him many opportunities. After graduation from Texas A & M, he began teaching at Rock Island High School, El Campo High School, and Bay City High School. He worked in the oil business and owned and operated Outdoor Service Center in El Campo & Matagorda.
He is survived by his son, Duane (Donna) Farthing of Houston; grandson, Blake Farthing of El Campo; granddaughter, Jenna (Zane) Kallus of Clemville; great-grandchildren, Odin and Faeryn of El Campo; brother, Tommy Farthing of Markham; sisters, Anne Thompson of Bay City and Jan Hosman of Eagle Lake; special mention of his adopted grandchild, Charles (Tre) Beasley, whom he shared an unbreakable bond with later in life.
Everett was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Michelle; and son, Edward.