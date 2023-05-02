Candle photo

February 3, 1938 – April 30, 2023

Clyde Everett Farthing Jr. passed away April 30, 2023, following a short illness. Everett was born on February 3, 1938 in Bay City, Texas, to the late Clyde E. Farthing and Ora Fella Farthing. Everett graduated from Tidehaven High School and attended Wharton County Jr. College and graduated from Texas A & M University. During his high school and college years, he was very active in the rodeo world. He enjoyed and participated in calf roping, bull riding, and bareback and saddle bronc riding. He had the opportunity to attend and compete in the National College Finals in Las Vegas in August, 1962.