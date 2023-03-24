Charles Leon Coney, 88, of Bay City, Texas passed away March 20, 2023. He was born November 24, 1934 in Ladonia, Texas to the late Roy “Buster” Leon Coney and Millie Dee Roderick Coney.
After graduating from Garland High School, he attended Clarendon Junior College where he was Captain of the Basketball Team, and East Texas College. He married Betty Lou “Tot” Parks and located to Corpus Christi, Texas to pursue a teaching career. After receiving his Masters Degree from Kingsville A & I, he moved to Bay City, Texas to become Principal at Tenie Holmes Elementary. He retired from there after 25 years.
Charles was a lifetime member of the Bay City Lions Club where he held numerous positions and received numerous awards. He was very involved with the 100 Club of Bay City, Bay City Chamber of Commerce, Matagorda/Wharton CPS and the Retired Teachers Association.
He was a staunch supporter of Bay City High School sports. He attended almost every Football Game, both home and away. He refereed both Boys and Girls Basketball throughout his career and beyond, and really enjoyed the Bay City girls softball games.
Later in life he enjoyed spending time with family, eating breakfast at Diamond S, traveling to see relatives and making trips to Prasek’s in El Campo to buy steaks.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Parks Coney; brothers, Elam Coney, Billy Coney, Donnie Bobo and Freddy Bobo; and sisters, Rita Joe and Roseann.
Survivors include son, Jeff Coney (Connie); daughter, Terri McCulloch (Dennis); grandchildren, Kim and Adam Rodriguez, Rebecca and Haydn Hutson, Avery and Sarah Coney, Shannon McCullough (Issam) and Heather and Clayton Hales; and great grandchildren, Jude, Teddy, Leo, Lynnie, Kasen, Ava, Henri, Troy, Tripp, Rhett and Ryder.
Visitation began at 9 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023 at the First Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral services began at 10 a.m. with Dr. Mike Zimmerman officiating. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers were Ron Autin, William Dale, Richard Carlin, Bob Klepac, Richard Walton and John Arlitt. Bobby Kimball served as honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the 100 Club, Lions Eye Bank, CPS or the Retired Teachers Association.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home; 979-245-4613.