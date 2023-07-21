Charles Ewell Black, 88, of Van Vleck, Texas died July 19, 2023 in Bay City, Texas.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vivian Marie Black; son, Jeffrey Wayne Black of San Antonio, Texas; son, Michael Craig Black of Van Vleck, Texas; nephew, William Emory Black Jr. of Houston, Texas; niece, Marie Elizabeth Black of San Antonio, Texas; and nephew, Rodney Ray Black (Nadia) of Castle Rock, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Robert E. and Lois E. Black of Markham, Texas; sister, Wilda Black, age 11; brothers, Robert “Bob” E. Black Jr. of Markham, Texas; and William “Billy” E. Black (Claire) of Houston, Texas.
Charlie grew up in Markham and enjoyed football, basketball, and track at Tidehaven High School. He graduated from Baylor University in 1957 with a BA in Education. He then joined the Air Force Reserves serving six years.
He worked for Florida Gas Pipeline Company in Van Vleck and then in Houston for five years. Preferring the outdoors, he worked for Amoco Production Company in Old Ocean, Texas, retiring after 27 years.
As a young adult, Charlie played fast-pitch baseball in Matagorda and Bay City. He enjoyed fishing, floundering and hunting dove, and visiting friends in Central Texas.
A private ceremony will be held, with interment at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck. The family thanks the wonderful care of MRMC emergency and 2nd floor’s dedicated nursing staff.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.