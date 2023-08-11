Charles Edward Klicker, 68, of Midfield, Texas joined our Lord and Savior on August 7, 2023. He was born September 7, 1954 in Ottumwa, Iowa to the late Harry and Marianne Chickering Klicker
Chuck graduated from Cardinal High School in 1972. He was a star athlete in football, baseball, and wrestling. While attending Simpson College, he played baseball as an outfielder. Chuck had a fulfilling career in electrical maintenance at STP as an electrician and supervisor. During his 36 years at STP he made many lifelong friends. His passions were spending time with his family, traveling, his beloved pets, and his Lord Jesus Christ. As an avid fan of Iowa Hawkeye football, he rarely ever missed a game – GO HAWKS!
Charles is survived by his wife, Jeanne Buchanan Klicker; daughter, Kristen Klicker; sons, Kevin Klicker (Valarie) and Kirk Klicker (Chelsea); sisters, Kathy Thrasher (Dan), and Jody Conrad (Bill); and grandchildren, Adeline Klicker, Laila Moreno, Aaliyah Moreno, Carter Klicker, Kinsley Klicker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Klicker.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Family Worship Center in Bay City, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. George Kraft and the Rev. James Guerrero officiating.
Interment will follow at Midfield Cemetery. Pallbearers are James Earnhart, Dan Thrasher, Bill Conrad, Ryan Gillespie, Steve Alley, and Dan Tinus. Honorary pallbearers are Laila Moreno, Aaliyah Moreno, Carter Klicker, Kinsley Klicker, and Adeline Klicker.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the SPCA or a favorite pet organization in Charles’ memory.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.