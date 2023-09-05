Bruce George Herlin
August 1, 1944 – August 31, 2023
Funeral services for Bruce George Herlin, 79, will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, at 10 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Palacios, Texas. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Palacios Funeral Home.
Bruce was born in Port Arthur on August 1, 1944, the third child of Robert G. and Jean Trull Herlin, and died on August 31, 2023, with Cara, his wife of 57(!) years, by his side.
He moved to Palacios as a sophomore, graduating in the PHS Class of 1962. He attended Texas Tech University and graduated with honors in Engineering Physics. He and Cara met there and were married shortly after graduation. For their honeymoon they drove to California, the first of many road trips together, where Bruce earned an MS in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.
Bruce then worked for DuPont Chemical Company, taking assignments that led him to Delaware, New Jersey, and Louisiana. In 1974, the call of family lured him back to Palacios where he worked for and eventually managed Trull Service Company (formerly Farmers’ Canal). In his almost 50 years with the family business, he was known for his integrity, work ethic, and respect for others, as well as his deep commitment to the land and community of the Palacios area.
Bruce was active in First Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and in countless other ways. He also served for almost 30 years as a trustee of Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and was honored to be elected Trustee Emeritus.
Bruce was fortunate to be able to incorporate his love of the outdoors into his work. An avid pilot, his flights checking on crops often turned into scouting reports locating birds for his next hunting trip. Always active, for almost 30 years he opened the East Side gym for rousing twice-weekly games of pickup basketball. You could also see him timing races at the Shark Relays, recording stats at cross country meets, and cheering enthusiastically at countless PHS basketball and football games.
Bruce was devoted to family and a keeper of family lore. He was a beloved storyteller with great detail and passion, and he was integral in connecting family through the generations.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Susan Herlin McGaffey; and his brother, Peter John Herlin.
His life is celebrated by his wife Cara; children, Houston (Nicole) in Fort Worth, Ann (Terry Staley) in Virginia, and John in North Carolina; grandchildren Joseph, Jackson, and Savannah Herlin, and Leah and Benjamin Staley; sisters, Sarah (Pat) Olfers and Margaret (Stephen) Harter; and extended family that includes several generations.
Memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Palacios, The Robert Duran Caring & Sharing Food Pantry, Palacios Community Hub, Palacios Area Historical Association, or another local charity.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios, Texas; 361-972-2012.