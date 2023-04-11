Brett Christopher Daniel, 62, of Sargent, Texas passed away April 6, 2023. He was born August 18, 1960 in Bay City, Texas to Dr. Tillman M. Daniel and Freda Kilgo Daniel.
Brett graduated Bay City High School in 1978 before attending Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. He graduated in 1983 with a degree in Agribusiness and later in life obtained another degree at the University of Houston in Industrial Hygiene and Safety. His career took him all over the United States, but he was most fond of his time working on the King Ranch. Brett loved the outdoors and did not stray away from an adventure. In his high school years, he set his eyes to the sky and received his private pilot’s license. In college he took up scuba diving. Other adventures took him from the high deserts of West Texas to the depths of the Gulf of Mexico. Brett was an avid hunter and fisherman, spending free time chasing deer, wing shooting game birds, and stretching his lines tight on all species of game fish. He had many wonderful and extraordinary adventures with his brothers, dad, friends, as well as his son later in life. He also loved his dogs, which were his companions throughout life, whether it be in the field pointing out a quail or on the couch doling out love.
He is survived by his parents; son, Jacob C. Daniel; brother, Greg T. Daniel and wife Nancy; sister, Lisa Daniel Frick and husband Tod E. Frick; nieces, Bailey Louise Daniel, and Leslie K. Marcum and husband Robby Marcum; and nephews, Greg T. Daniel Jr. and wife Erin, Tod Mills Frick and wife Ma Mae Frick, and Emery E. Frick.
Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home; 979-245-4613.