Beulah Scott passed into the arms of the lord on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Bay Villa nursing home in Bay City, TX. She was born on April 5, 1917, in Chicksaw Nation, OK to the late Bricie M. Ward and Raligh Lee Langham, she was 106 years young.
Beulah grew up and in Oklahoma before moving to Texas. In Texas, Beulah met and married the love of her life, Robert O. Scott, a survivor of the Japanese P.O.W. camps in World War II, until the time of his passing in 1988. They had been married for 43 years. Beulah studied and earned her associate degree, and went into the Beauty and Hair business operating her own beauty shops in the Freeport and Jones creek areas for many years. She had a very loyal list of clients. Her family remembers her for always looking her best with her hair, jewelry, and makeup, and would refer to her as a ‘Southern Belle’. She will be fondly remembered for her love of the church first, then her favorite hobbies of bowling, cooking, trips to Las Vegas and getting together with her friends at the bowling alley for lunches. She will be missed by many.
Beulah is survived by her sons, Ward M. Scott of Bay City, Jack M. Scott and his wife Brenda of Bay City; her grandchildren, Stacey Curtis and her husband Johnny of Old Ocean, Ryan Scott and his wife Tina of Salinas, CA, and Brian Scott and his wife Tabatha of Louden, TN. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and all her siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Saturday June 3, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Jones Creek Baptist Church, 7334 TX-36, Freeport, TX 77541. Religious service begins at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery.