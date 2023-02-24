Bessie Lillie Janecka
Johnson
August 12, 1927 –
February 22, 2023
Bessie L. Janecka Johnson, 95, of Bay City, Texas, passed away February 22, 2023. She was born August 12, 1927, to the late Emil and Bessie Aloise (Cernosek) Janecka in Pierce, Texas. She attended Holman Public School and Weimar High School.
Bessie worked for a doctor in Weimar prior to marriage and worked 21 years at J.C. Penny’s in Bay City, Texas and then retired. She volunteered with Holy Cross Catholic Church and was a member of the KJZT and AARP.
Bessie married John L. Johnson on March 15, 1952, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Weimar, and they have five surviving grown children, Deborah Ann Kennedy of Crockett, Patricia Lynn Lindsay of Houston, Arthur James (A.J.) Johnson of Bay City, Karen Sue Ryman of Bay City and Ronald Louis Johnson of Tennessee. Mrs. Johnson raised all her children in Holy Cross Catholic Church, where they received First Communion and the Sacrament of Confirmation.
Bessie has one cherished daughter-in-law, Ronnica Johnson, and three sons-in-law, Charles (Chuck) W. Kennedy III, John Lindsay and Duane Ryman. Bessie is the grandmother to Lacy Daugthery, Benjamin Johnson, Elizabeth Kennedy, Mary Margaret Kennedy, Bill Kennedy, Matthew Lindsay, David Lindsay, U.S. Army Sargent Jeremy Ryman, Colleen Ryman, Brittany Lynn Johnson, and seven great grandchildren.
Bessie was the God Mother to Sister Valeria Janecka of Incarnate Word Convent in Victoria and the great aunt to Father Dalton Ervin.
Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Johnson; parents, Emil and Bessie Janecka; all her siblings, Agnes Cernock, Albert Janecka, Emil Janecka and Dorothy Tykal; and great grandchild, Bellamy Cooper Henderson.
Bessie enjoyed playing dominos, going out to eat, dancing and listening to Polka music, and visiting with family and grandchildren.
She enjoyed participating in the JaJa (Janecka Girl Cousin Reunion) gatherings with her sister Dorothy and all the JaJa’s.
The family is especially thankful for the care provided by Colonial Living and Rehabilitation and Houston Hospice in her later years.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bay City in memory of Bessie Johnson.
The family will receive relatives and friends for visitation at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Holy Cross Catholic Church I Bay City, with a rosary beginning at 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. with Father Dalton Ervin officiation.
Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck, Texas. Pallbearers for Ms. Johnson will be Matthew Lindsay, David Lindsay, Ben Johnson, U.S. Army Sargent Jeremy Ryman, Gerald Henderson, and Bill Kennedy.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City, Texas. 979-245-4613.