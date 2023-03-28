Barbara Lee Ottis
August 28, 1946 –
March 24, 2023
Barbara Lee Ottis of Sunrise Beach, TX passed away peacefully at home on March 24. 2023. She was born on August 28, 1946, in Salem, OH to Oscar Bieshelt and Genevieve Florence Bieshelt Hutzel.
Barb moved to Texas in 1969 and was in the finance and insurance business for over 40 years. She was very successful in the finance business for 16 years and then excelled as an independent insurance broker until she retired from the business. Barb had a knack for getting it done and making things happen. She was successful due to her persistence and highest ethical standards and loved what she did. She was quick witted and usually had a comeback that would make you smile and wonder where it came from. She was competitive by nature whether it be playing dominoes, cards or catching the biggest fish, which she did quite often.
Barb was small in stature, but big in heart. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, and was a lecturer in the church. She had a soft spot for people in need and routinely helped those she met that needed help.
Barb loved her family and cherished getting everybody together for barbeques, fish fries, and holiday events. She loved the water and spent many a day in the lake with family and friends in Lake Erie and Lake LBJ.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Bieshelt and Genevieve Florence Bieshelt Hetzel; stepfather, Russel “Bud” Hetzel; sister, Carol Hawkins; brother, Albert Naymick; and infant son, Matthew McBride.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Frank; sons, Kevin McBride (Elida) of League City, and Kurtis McBride of Cedar Park; five grandchildren, Christian Salazar (Adan), Samantha Pena, Zachary McBride, Brianna White, and Morgan McBride; one great-grandchild, Adie Salazar; brother, Robert Bieshelt (Dottie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to Visiting Angel, Rene Morgan for the compassionate care and friendship she gave to brighten Barb’s final days.
Visitation and Rosary will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Funeral Mass immediately following at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Llano Texas. Interment will be held at Sandy Mountain cemetery in Sunrise beach, Texas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please help someone in need or donate to the American cancer Society In honor of Barb at www.cancer.org.
Barb’s care entrusted to Harrell Funeral Home, 307 E. Sandstone, Llano, Texas 78643; (325)-247-4300.