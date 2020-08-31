Haskell L. Simon
August 29, 1932 - August 26, 2020
Haskell L. Simon, 87, of Bay City, Texas passed away on August 26, 2020. He was born August 29, 1932 in Bay City, Texas to the late Aaron Simon and Sonia Simon.
Haskell graduated from Texas A&M and served in the army where he retired with the rank of captain. He wore many hats in his long life, including engineering, rice farming, cattle ranching, and running a restaurant. Haskell served with distinction on many local boards and was noted for his tireless work on water conservation in Texas. He was known for his dedication to the community and loyalty to his friends.
He was the loving brother of Beatrice Simon Franzel (Gerald), and cherished uncle of Dee Mintz (Steven), Michael Franzel (Sue) and Aaron Franzel (Ellen). Beloved great uncle, colleague and friend to many.
