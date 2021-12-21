Gloria Oros

Gloria P. Oros, 78, of Bay City passed away December 18, 2021. She was born April 13, 1943 in Monterrey, Mexico, to the late Antonio Palomares and Wenceslada Sanchez Palomares.
Mom was a wonderful Grandmother and friend. She never met a stranger. She was a devout Catholic who enjoyed speaking of our Heavenly Father, Mother Mary and our Savior Lord Jesus Christ. I was Blessed and Honored to have been her daughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Santiago Oros, Sr. and her son Santiago “Jimmy” Oros, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter Carmen Medina (Conrad); Step-son Santiago Hernandez; sister Rosa Chavez; brothers Jesus Palomares and Alejandro Palomares (Christina) and grandchildren Brandon Medina, Marc Anthony Medina, Maria-Faith Medina, Isabella Hernandez and Ryan Hernandez.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Gabriel Espinosa officiating. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Medina, Marc Medina, Christopher Ramirez, Carmine Ramierz, Aydan Cox and John Flores.
