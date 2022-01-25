Minerva G. Zboral, 70, of Bay City passed away January 23, 2022. She was born February 15, 1951, in Marlin, Texas to the late Victor Gonzales and Juanita Chapa Gonzales.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe S. Zboral, Jr.; daughter Minerva “Blacky” Zboral; son James Zboral, Sr.; sisters Carmen, Alicia, (LaLa), Emma, Anita and Sylvia; brothers Willie Robert and Raul, and grandson Xavier Calem Zboral-Huerta.
Survivors include sons Lupe Zboral III(Kim) of Liberty, Willie Zboral, Sr. (Christy) of Katy, Frankie Zboral (Michelle) of Waxahachie and Smiley Zboral (Valentina) of Victoria; daughters Mary Helen Zboral of Bay City, Melissa Benavides (Arthur) of Bay City, Trine Oros (Jose) of Bay City, Delfina Jalomo (Lupe) of Bay City, Sylvia Constantin (Jim) of Arlington and Jasmine Castaneda; sisters Herminia Gonzales and Olivia Cantu both of Bay City; grandchildren Jessica, Sammy, Jr., Ashley, Vanessa, Arthur, Jr., Erik, Jr., Trine, Sara, Rene, Jeremy, Lupe, Jr., Matthew, Mark, James, Jr., Victoria, Chrystal, Daisy, Coral, Zoey, Willie, Jr., Kenady, Kristyn, Hailey, Olivia, Israel “Izzy”, Noah, Lincoln, Justin, Jacob, Zachary, Eleazar “Baby Lee”, and Elizabeth; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at Nichols Street Church of Christ. Services will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be grandsons Erik Muniz, Jr., Arthur Benavides, Jr., Lupe Jalomo, Jr., Daniel Gonzales, Willie Zboral, Jr., and Sammy Galvan, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be sons Smiley Zboral, Willie Zboral, Frankie Zboral and Lupe Zboral III.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.