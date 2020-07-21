Luis Raul Loera
March 3, 1959 -
Luis Raul Loera, 61, of Bay City, Texas passed away July 12, 2020. He was born in Mexico on March 3, 1959.
He is survived by his wife, Blanca Almanza Loera of Bay City; daughters, Iris Welfel, Jasmine Loera, Crystal Loera and Blanca Snyder, all of Bay City; grandson, Christopher Snyder; granddaughter, Leia Loera; brothers and sisters, Jesus Javier Flores Loera, Maria de Guadalupe Flores Loera, Elizabeth Flores Loera, Marina Flores Loera, Victor Manuel Flores Loera, Blanca Guadalupe Flores Loera, Julio Cesar Flores Loera, Lucia Aurora Flores Loera.
Luis was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Teresa Loera Esparza; and grandmother, Consuelo Marquez.
He worked as a pressman for the majority of his life in the United States. He was a kind-hearted soul and will be truly missed by family and friends who he left behind.
No services will be held at this time.
