Patricia Anne Martin Dickerson
September 30, 1929 - February 25, 2021
Patricia Anne Martin Dickerson (Pat) 91, of Bay City, TX passed away February 25, 2021. She was born September 30, 1929 in Stephenville, TX, daughter of Curtis and Hula Mae Martin. After graduation from Texas A&I University, she moved to Bay City to begin teaching. There she met the love of her life, Scott Matthews (Scotty) Dickerson, whom she married and with whom she had two daughters.
Always the quintessential lady, she was active in the First Christian Church and then the First United Methodist Church in Bay City, as well as the Junior Service League, Beta Sigma Phi, and the local Book Review Club.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Anne Johnson of Comfort, TX, and Susan Dickerson of Baton Rouge, LA; as well as her son-in-law, Mike Johnson, also of Comfort; granddaughter, Shelby Johnson of Center Point, TX. She is also survived by her brother, Ed Martin of Round Rock, TX, and his wife Patricia; as well as her beloved caregivers, Natalie and Hannah McKinney.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Scotty; her parents; and her sister, Mary Sue Wright.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, in Bay City, TX with funeral services beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, TX; 979-245-4613.