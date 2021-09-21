Betty Sue “Susie” Adkins was born on September 29, 1945, in Bay City, TX to Limuel Herse Sowell and Cora Mae Sowell. She passed away on September 17, 2021, in Spring, TX at the home of her daughter Brenda Adkins Sims and son-in-law Larry Wayne Sims, Jr.
Susie made her lifelong home in Bay City and enjoyed a career with Bay City ISD where she retired in 2015 after 27 years of service. She took great pride in working part-time for the Bay City Cemetery Association (BCCA) from 1995 until her passing. Susie also enjoyed being a member of First Baptist Church.
During her retirement, BCCA became her passion and focus as she truly loved helping the families of Bay City in their time of need as well as preserving and sharing the history of Cedarvale Cemetery. She also volunteered at the Bay City Public Library and was a member of the Matagorda Regional Medical Center Auxiliary.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents, Herse and Cora Sowell; sisters Lois Sowell Rogers and Nevada Sowell Mutchler; and brother Preston Herse Sowell. Her maternal grandparents were Henry Benjamin Roebuck and Callie Rosettie Mills Roebuck. Paternal grandparents were Limuel Newton Sowell and Maud Della Bullock Sowell. She is survived by daughter, Brenda Adkins Sims and husband Larry, and granddaughter Morgan Elise Sims. Of special mention are two very dear friends, Margaret Laslie and Kellie Maxwell.
Susie’s greatest joy was her daughter Brenda and granddaughter Morgan. Her happiest times were spent with them and son-in-law Larry. All those that knew Susie were blessed to have experienced her genuine sincerity, love, and compassion for others and most importantly her the immense pride she took in her work. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In closing, Susie found great comfort and strength throughout her life in the following passage…
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
-2 Timothy 4:7
Graveside services will be held 10:00 am Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Cedarvale Cemetery.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.