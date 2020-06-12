William “Bill” Walter Lane
January 15, 1947 - June 9, 2020
William “Bill” Walter Lane, 73, of Sargent, Texas passed away on June 9, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1947 in Houston, Texas to Floyd and Vivian Lane. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Air Force. He was retired from Caterpillar and a graduate of the first class of Strake Jesuit High School in 1965. Bill was also a member of the First Colony Lions Club for many years. This loving husband, father, grandfather and friend will truly by missed.
In addition to his parents; William is preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Jeffrey Lane.
Survivors include his wife of over 52 years, Theresa Pausewang Lane; son, Christopher Louis Lane; daughter, Allison Lane Plaisance and her husband Michael Plaisance; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth Plaisance and Genevieve Michelle Plaisance; brother, Roger Lane and his wife M.J. Lane; Godchildren, Cindy Lane and Jill Holmaas; along with extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a Rosary at 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg, Texas.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg.
Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Rosenberg.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd., Rosenberg, Texas 77471.