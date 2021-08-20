Jerry Bryant Sr.
January 23, 1946 – August 17, 2021
Funeral services for Jerry Bryant Sr, 75, of Bay City, Texas will be held on August 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. John Cemetery in Van Vleck, Texas. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. on August 21, 2021, in the Lakeside Memorial Chapel, 3318 Ave. D., Bay City, Texas. Condolences may be shared with the family online at lakesidemfh@gmail.com. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St., Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253