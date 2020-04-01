Cynthia Lea Hutchinson Ledwig-Elliott
September 23,1948 - March 23, 2020
Cynthia Lea Hutchinson Ledwig-Elliott, 71, passed away March 23, 2020. She was born September 23,1948 in Baton Rouge, LA to George H. Hutchinson and Juanita Washington Hutchinson.
Cynthia graduated from Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge in 1966. She married Milton Ledwig in 1967 then moved to Bay City, TX. Cynthia worked at Matagorda General Hospital, Brown & Root and Bechtel at the South Texas Nuclear Project, before moving to Aiken, South Carolina in 1990 to work for Bechtel at the Savannah River Site. She married Timothy Elliott in 1989. They relocated back to Bay City in 1992, where she worked at STP, Celanese and Phillips 66 Sweeny. Cynthia later worked as a medical transcriptionist, her latest job being with Dr. Barry Liberoni. Cynthia most enjoyed being with her children. They will miss her greatly.
Cynthia is survived by her brother, Perry of Victoria, TX; daughter, Lisa Baker (John) of Lake Jackson; son, Jamie Ledwig of Houston; daughter, Sara Ledwig (Johnny); and daughter, Tara Kopecky (Adam) of Bay City; grandchildren, Dylan Ledwig, Cameron Rodriguez, Hannah Kopecky, Chloe Rodriguez, Kaelyn Kopecky, Kieran Ledwig and Langdon Ledwig; ex-husbands, Milton Willie Ledwig and Timothy Elliott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents; and brother, David Hutchinson.
Graveside services were held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City with the Rev. Jim Hardaway officiating.
Pallbearers were Timothy Elliott, John Baker, Adam Kopecky, Johnny Rodriguez, Dylan Ledwig, and Cameron Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearer was Jamie Ledwig.