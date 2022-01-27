Charlie Wayne Smith, 87, of Blessing, Texas, passed away January 23, 2022. He was born September 6, 1934, in Matagorda County to Melvin Roy and Mabel Lee Christian Smith.
Charlie was preceded in death by his loving wife Helen Francis McIntosh Smith; his daughter Pamela Sue Smith Laitkep; his grandson Christopher Wayne Smith; his parents and 4 siblings. He is survived by his sons Charlie Wayne (Chuck) Smith Jr. of Houston, Tx. and Tracy Lee Smith of Katy, Tx; his son-in-law Allen Laitkep of El Campo, Tx; grandchildren Aileen Renee Laitkep Avendano (Jesse); David Wayne Laitkep; and William Harrison Smith (Jessica); and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his dear friend and companion Juanita Slater.
Charlie and Helen were married on September 11, 1954, and began their life together in Bay City. They lived their entire lives in Matagorda County, with homes in Bay City, Van Vleck and Blessing. Charlie started his adult life working for the Texas Highway Department, moving on to the Phillips Petroleum plant in Sweeny, George R. Brown Construction in Ashwood, and doing custom farm work across the county. His last career brought him closer to the people he loved when he bought the Hi-C Convenience Store in Blessing, TX. He loved helping the community through the store and built many lifelong friendships. Charlie retired when he sold the store in July 1998 but continued helping his neighbors and former customers through volunteer work with a Men’s Organization formed in the First Baptist Church of Blessing of which he was a member for many years.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the First Baptist Church of Blessing, TX at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with funeral services commencing at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Swift officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Hawley Cemetery in Blessing with the Rev. Charles Cochran officiating. Pallbearers will be William Smith, David Laitkep, Jesse Avendano, Hank Fitzgerald, Romey Mendez and Diego Ortiz.