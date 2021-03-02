Shirley Thomas “S.T.” Eidson
May 27, 1927 – February 28, 2021
Shirley Thomas “S.T.” Eidson, 93, of Bay City, Texas was born May 27, 1927 in Carrolton, Georgia to the late Robert F. and Kate Gower Eidson. He went to his Heavenly Home on February 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Durward Gower Eidson and Adrian Franklin Eidson; three sons, Michael Durward Eidson, James Franklin Eidson and Earnest Eugene Eidson; and step-son, Michael James McCreight.
He served two years in the Marines during WWII, and always said “Once a Marine, always a Marine.” He loved cooking Bar-B-Que and frying fish for the VFW Post, his Church and anyone who wanted help with any event.
He was a member of Bay City Baptist Church and enjoyed doing small carpenter jobs around the Church, mowing grass and trimming the flower beds. You can see some of his handy work around his Church. He retired from Texas Gulf Sulphur Co. in 1987 after 40 years. He was a life member of VFW Post 2438 and served as Commander, Quartermaster for 12 years and Post Service Officer several years. He enjoyed doing carpenter work there and you can see his handy work on several things in the VFW Post. He was also a life member of MOC, DAV, American Legion and the 100 Club.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wilma Grace Goodnight Eidson; son, Thomas Lynn Eidson and wife Gena; daughter, Shirley Sue Folmar and husband Gary; step-daughter, Linda Gail Anderson; step-son, Larry Wayne McCreight and wife Jane; sister, Virginia Willegalle and husband Arnold; eight grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Bay City Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Lee Watson officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Norris Cemetery on FM 563 about 10 miles South of Liberty, Texas. Pallbearers will be James “Jim Bob” Anderson Jr., Thomas Eidson Jr., Stephen Folmar, Hunter Anderson, Ezra Nava, Hayden Eidson, Trent LeJeune and Landon Folmar.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4616.