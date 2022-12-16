Donald Eugene Porter, 80, passed away November 18, 2022. He was born July 1, 1942 in Houston, TX to the late Rollie Porter and Blanche Wright Porter.
Don graduated from Waller High School. His education was very important to him. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State Teacher’s College in 1965, and his Master of Education degree from Sam Houston State University. He continued with his Doctorate (E.d.D.) at the University of Houston, along with a Counselor’s certificate in 2000, Principal’s Certification, and Gifted and Talented Education certification in the mid 1990’s. Don loved teaching students, as well as coaching junior high Students. He really enjoyed the junior high students, believing they woke up in a new world every day. He was retired for the last 10 years. Before retirement he was a Special Olympics volunteer, a Salvation Army bell ringer and co-chairman in Palacios for 3 years.
Don is preceded in death by his parents; siblings Willie May Porter Manning and Juanita Marie Porter Herring, and half sister Verlene Sue Pinkston. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Mary Kay Porter; daughter Michelle Porter Argo and son-in-law Michael Argo; grandchildren Ashely Angelene Argo and Aaron Argo; step-son Phil Holt, his wife Joanna Graham Holt, and grandson Brandon Holt and wife Meg Holt.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.