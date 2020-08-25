Adan Cruz Longoria Sr.
Adan Cruz Longoria, Sr., age 79, went home to be with His Lord on August 24, 2020.
Quiet time will be on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Family Funeral Care, 1410 Avenue F, Bay City, Texas from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Graveside Services will be on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Midfield Cemetery Association in Midfield, Texas.
The Longoria Family is being cared for by The Caring Staff of Family Funeral Care, (979)2445-2273.
