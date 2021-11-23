Carrie Lousie Dykes

Carrie Louise Dykes, 60, of Bay City, Texas, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. On June 29, 1961,
Carrie Louise Dykes, known to everyone as “Doll”, was born to the late James and Jessie Tellison in Bay City, Texas.
She grew up in the community of her birth and attended public school at Bay City High School along with her siblings.
As a youth she attended Enterprise Baptist Church, she later became a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Carrie loved spending time with family, cooking, cleaning, and helping others.
On December 6, 1985 the Lord blessed Carrie with her pride and joy, her daughter, April Dykes. Carrie passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugarland, Texas. Her loving memory will also remain in the hearts of her siblings; Mozell Mattias, Raymond Randle, Alice Johnson, Wilma Brown, Godson Keyshawn Perry and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Jessie Lee Tellison, her father James P. Dykes, brothers Clemission Luddington, and Larry Dykes, sisters Shirley Ray Randle and Jessie Bee Dykes.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bay City. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. T.L. Richardson officiating. Interment will follow at Eastview Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at lakesidemfh@gmail.com Final arrangements have been entrusted to Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, 703 N. Brooks St. Brazoria, Texas 77422. 979-798-5253