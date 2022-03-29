Ann Luckey Hagaman Uher passed into the arms of her Lord on March 23, 2022, after a fall. She was born on July 4, 1942, to Louis Hagaman and Johnnie Mae Tatum Hagaman in New Gulf and lived there until they moved to Bay City soon afterward.
Ann graduated from Bay City High School in 1960, married the love of her life, Donald (Tom) Uher, and resided in Bay City until her death. She and Tom had two daughters, Christi Joe and Catherine Ann. Tom was elected to the Texas State House of Representatives from 1967 until 2003 and Ann accompanied him to Austin often when the state legislature was in session.
Ann owned a women’s dress shop, the Smart Shop, for many years and was a member of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Junior Service League. She was also involved in and supported numerous other charitable organiza-tions, and she loved to play Bridge in many bridge clubs.
Ann was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Tom, and her two daughters, Christi and Catherine. She is sur-vived by her sister, Barbara Kristinik and her husband, Bill; grandson, Christopher Joseph Uher. She leaves behind many devoted friends and relatives who will remember Ann with love and admiration for the challenges and losses she faced in her life.
Visitation for her family and friends will be at the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City from 1 to 1:45 p.m. on Satur-day, April 2, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be next to her husband and daughters at Cedarvale Cemetery, followed by a reception in Robbins Hall at the First Presbyterian Church. Pallbearers will be Christopher Uher, Jay Hubbard, Jimmy Hubbard, Mike Pruitt, Loy Sneary and John Laughlin.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have assisted during this time of loss.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in her name to M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, First Presbyterian Church, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home.