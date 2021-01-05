Lurline Johnson Fletcher Jan 5, 2021 Jan 5, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lurline Johnson Fletcher Lurline Johnson Fletcher, 77, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 in Webster, Texas. Arrangements are pending with Duncan-Roberts Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-5197. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Texas Lurline Johnson Fletcher Bay City Houston Arrangement Duncan Funeral Home Today's e-Edition The Bay City Tribune The Bay City Tribune