Shirley Ann Thompson
December 4, 1950 – June 29, 2021
Shirley Ann Thompson, 70, of Bay City passed away June 29, 2021. She was born December 4, 1950 in Wharton, Texas.
She retired from Jackson Electric. She loved the outdoors. She enjoyed hunting and fishing anytime she got a chance, and tending to her horses which she loved.
Shirley is preceded in death by her father Wilburn Ralph Thompson, Sr., her stepmother Bobbie Green Thompson and brother Terry A. Thompson. She is survived by her mother Elizabeth Ann Sedlock Correll; sister Vicky Stone (Mike); brothers Shorty Thompson and Robert Thompson (Kim); nephews and nieces Brian Stone, Misty Stone, Allison Sewell (Jason), Ashley Thompson, Lee Thompson, Craig Thompson, Beth McCaskill (Jeff), Heath Thompson, Emily Thompson and Will Thompson, numerous great-nephews and nieces, extended family and friends and her longtime best friend Audrey Lovett.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Taylor Bros. Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Matt Springfield officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Brian Stone, Lee Thompson, Will Thompson, Alan “Spot” Hinton, Mason Ledwig and Jason Sewell. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. George Hanna and Dr. Alan Barker.
Online condolences may be shared with the family bay visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.