Alejandra Lopez, 25, of Palacios, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021, in Sugarland, Texas. She was born January 2, 1996, in Port Lavaca, Texas, to Maria del Carmen Serrato and Martin Lopez.
Alejandra worked as a certified medical assistant for MidCoast Medical Clinic in El Campo, Texas. Alejandra met the love of her life Victor Luna in Blessing, Texas around six years ago. They anxiously awaited the birth of their son Sebastian Alejandro. Alejandra cared for everyone in her family including her mother, grandmother and little brother, Martin. She loved all of her medical co-workers. She enjoyed going to concerts, the beach, sporting events, and watching scary movies. She also loved her dog Dexter tremendously.
Alejandra is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Nicolas Serrato Ortiz of Salvatierra, GTO, Mexico. She is survived by her parents; her life partner Victor Luna and newborn son Sebastian Alejandro; brothers Julio (Mariah) and Martin Lopez; uncles Martin (Reyna) Serrato and Nicolas (Leslie) Serrato; nieces Ellie and Luna Lopez; first cousins Maria de Carmen, Johana, Ashley, Estevin, Matthew and Addison Serrato. Her bonus family includes Maria, Carlos, Carlos, Jr., Jonathan, Jersey Torrez and Isaac Battle, Erika Luna, Alan Aguilar, Adalyn Aguilar, Alexia Aguilar, Arabella Aguilar, SanJuana Garcia, Oscar Garcia, Saul Garcia, Mateo Garcia, Oscar Jr. Garcia; in-laws Martin Luna and Juana Luna, Janelle Luna, Martín Luna, Jr., and numerous cousins and friends.
The family received friends and relatives for visitation at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Palacios Funeral Home. A rosary began at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios, Texas with Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment followed at the Palacios Cemetery. Pallbearers for Alejandra were Julio Lopez, Martin Serrato, Nicolas Matthew Serrato, Jorge Hernandez, Oscar Garcia and Alan Aguilar.