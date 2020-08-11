Dianna Fay Tallas
March 22, 1942 - August 7, 2020
Dianna Fay Tallas, 78, of Bay City, Texas passed away August 7, 2020. She was born March 22, 1942 to the late Alvord David Schuhmann and Virgie Beatrice Simmack Schuhmann.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Jerry W. Tallas; children, Tona Gail Tallas Neuman & husband John, and Alex Mills & husband Kyle; sister, Donna Dennis; grandson, Alec Neuman; nieces, Jacki Trevino and Kay Anne Stephens; sister-in-law, Linda Kay Alexander; and brothers-in-law, Jimmy Tallas and Billy Tallas.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Van Vleck, Texas. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Matthew Gore officiating.
Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Dykes, Kyle Mills, John Neuman, John Cockrell, Billy Tallas and Michael Mcmahon.
Arrangements with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home, Bay City, Texas; 979-245-4613.