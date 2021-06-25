Agnes Therese Saucerman
September 30, 1931 - June 22, 2021
Agnes Therese Saucerman, 89, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2021. She was born on September 30, 1931 in Kansas City, MO to the late O. Harold and Margaret Halsel. She was the third of four children. She moved to Bay City, TX in 1965 and was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church where she was involved in the Altar Society and Catholic Daughters. She worked for Baroid for 19 years in Bay City and her job took her to Houston in 1996. She retired from Baroid in December 1998 after 21 years and continued to work as a contractor for two additional years.
After her move to Houston, she was a devoted member of St. Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church. She was in leadership with Savvy Seniors, ACTS Core Team and the Women of St Cyril’s group. She was instrumental in bringing ACTS retreats to St. Cyril’s. She served as a team member for numerous ACTS retreats. Agnes was known for organizing many fun trips to the casinos. She also counted Sunday collections, was a member of the Pastoral Council, operated the screens to project the hymns for Masses each weekend.
She was an avid card player, but her love was a great bridge game. She spent time crocheting and donating lap blankets, tracing the family ancestry, and putting jigsaw puzzles together. She was active in all of these until she entered the hospital in late February. She had many close friends from St. Cyril’s that she loved and who loved her as family.
In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Margaret Halsel and Raymond Halsel.
She is survived by her children, Debbie McCoslin, Diane Bartlett, Dennis Saucerman (Jan) and Denise Saucerman; grandchildren, Chris Kytle, Allison Cumpian (Jose), Gary Bartlett (Lindsy), Stephen Saucerman and Matthew Saucerman; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at St. Cyril's in late July, but no formal arrangements have been made at this time.